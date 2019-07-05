LAPD detective accused of secretly recording men in Angel Stadium restroom

A Los Angeles police detective has been charged with allegedly making secret recordings inside a men's restroom at Angel Stadium while off duty last month.
Ryan Caplette, 42, of Torrance, faces 75 misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct — 37 counts of peeping with intent to invade privacy, 37 counts of secretly videotaping and one count of loitering — according to the Anaheim Police Department.
A man noticed Caplette filming him inside the restroom June 8 and placed him under citizen’s arrest, police said.
Caplette was cited and released, but a search of his recording device revealed dozens of additional victims, including 37 in the Angel Stadium restroom and others at undisclosed locations in Los Angeles, according to investigators.
Details about the Los Angeles allegations weren’t immediately available. Anaheim police said they referred the evidence to the Los Angeles Police Department for further investigation.
An LAPD spokesman said the department is working closely with Anaheim police to complete a criminal and administrative investigation.
Caplette has been assigned to home and relieved of his police powers pending the investigation’s outcome, the spokesman said.
He is due in court July 22 at the North Justice Center in Fullerton.
Twitter:@phila_lex