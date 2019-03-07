Santa Barbara man got some great lightning photos — and risked getting zapped himself

The brunt of the storm hung over Santa Barbara and Ventura counties overnight Tuesday, dumping nearly a quarter of an inch — 0.24 — on the Thomas fire burn zone in just nine minutes. As of early Wednesday, the atmospheric river, swollen with subtropical moisture, had poured 2.61 inches of rain on Potrero Lane in Santa Barbara County and more than 3 inches on the Pine Mountain Inn in Ventura County within 24 hours, according to the weather service.