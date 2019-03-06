When lightning strikes, stay indoors, out of the shower and away from metal

Stay off corded phones. You can use cellular or cordless phones.

Don’t touch electrical equipment such as computers, TVs or cords. Remote controls can be used safely.

Avoid plumbing. Do not wash your hands, take a shower or wash dishes.

Stay away from exterior windows and doors that might contain metal components leading from outside your home to the inside.

Stay off balconies, porches and out of open garages or carports.

Do not lie on concrete floors or lean against concrete walls.

Protect your pets: Doghouses are not safe shelters. Dogs that are chained to trees or on metal runners are particularly vulnerable to lightning strikes.