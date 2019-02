"North Korea is arguably the worst human-rights-abusing government in the world today, so any dialogue with Kim Jong Un should not leave rights off the table,” said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director for Human Rights Watch. Pyongyang wants to be brought in from the cold by the international community, but there can be no glossing over its “widespread use of forced and child labor, systemic suppression of free expression and civil society, and gulags holding tens of thousands in the mountains,” he said.