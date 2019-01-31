Medical board revokes license of San Francisco doctor caught with child porn

A San Francisco psychiatrist who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography was stripped of his medical license this week.
A federal judge last year sentenced Billy Lockhart to three years in prison, which he began serving in November, according to court records. Lockhart was a resident of UC San Francisco’s Department of Psychiatry when he was arrested in May 2017 as part of a San Francisco Police Department probe into online child pornography trading.
Investigators found hundreds of videos and graphic images of child pornography on various devices that belonged to Lockhart during a search of his home. Authorities said he uploaded and traded the pornography online, at times while he was at work.
“Many of the images contained pre-pubescent minors who had not attained the age of 12 years and some images depicted sexual abuse or exploitation of an infant or toddler,” the state medical board wrote in a decision published Wednesday. “Also, some of the images portrayed masochistic or sadistic or violent conduct.”
The state medical board revoked Lockhart’s license on grounds of unprofessional conduct and failing to report an indictment and conviction. Lockhart, who graduated from Yale University’s School of Medicine in 2015, can appeal the decision.