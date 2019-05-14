Man who allegedly used scooter to fatally beat Long Beach woman is arrested

Police have identified a man they say fatally attacked a 63-year-old woman with an electric Bird scooter.
Long Beach resident Amad Rashad Redding, 27, was arrested Monday on suspicion of murder a few hours after the attack near Downey Avenue and Artesia Boulevard, police said. He is being held in lieu of $2-million bail, according to inmate records.
Police said Rosa Hernandez, also of Long Beach, was walking on the sidewalk in the 3100 block of East 64th Street shortly before 12:30 p.m. when a man assaulted her. The man then picked up an electric scooter and struck her with it, authorities said.
The woman suffered major injuries to her upper torso and died at the scene, police said.
Neighbors told ABC-TV Channel 7 that Hernandez was a local babysitter who was dropping off a gift at a relative’s home when she was attacked.
Community members have raised more than $2,000 for funeral expenses for Hernandez’s family through a GoFundMe campaign.
Police do not think Hernandez and Redding knew each other, and detectives are still investigating a motive in the attack.