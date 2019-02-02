L.A. man is sentenced to two life terms for 2017 murders of gas station clerk, pot dispensary owner

A man convicted of killing a clerk at a gas station in Los Feliz and the owner of a Mar Vista medical marijuana dispensary was sentenced Friday to two life terms without the possibility of parole.
Kayshon Lamont Moody, 27, was sentenced by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Curtis B. Rappe, according to the district attorney’s office.
Moody fatally shot M.D. Mizu Rahman, 34, while he robbed a Chevron gas station on Jan. 17, 2017, authorities said.
The next day, police said, Moody shot and killed 50-year-old Ovik Oganesyan, 50, in a robbery at a medical marijuana dispensary in Mar Vista. Oganesyan owned the business.
In a letter addressed to the killer, Oganesyan’s wife, Armik Iskandaryan, said she and her husband could have celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary last year, City News Service reported.
“Instead, I sat in this room watching videos of him being shot, seeing images that have forever changed me, and then was forced to go home and not have my husband to talk to,” she wrote. “You stripped the love of my life away from me. You deliberately, intentionally, and without remorse.”
A co-defendent in the case pleaded guilty in September to murder and robbery charges, according to CNS.
The two men were arrested Jan. 20, 2017, when they were pulled over by police during a traffic stop.