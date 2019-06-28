Salt Lake City police make arrest in disappearance of college student from El Segundo

Salt Lake City police have taken a person into custody in connection with the disappearance of a 23-year-old college student from El Segundo, authorities said Friday.
Police have not released the person’s name or specified the individual’s connection to Mackenzie Lueck. Authorities are expected to provide more information at a news conference at 11:30 a.m.
Lueck, a student at the University of Utah, has been missing since June 17 when she arrived at the Salt Lake City Airport after attending her grandmother’s funeral in Los Angeles. After leaving the airport, she took a Lyft to a park in North Salt Lake, where she was last seen about 3 a.m., according to police.
Authorities suspect she got into another car at that point. Police cannot confirm the make or model of the car, and the identity of the driver is unknown.
Lueck is a pre-nursing student and a senior at the university, where she is majoring in kinesiology. Her disappearance has gained national attention.
On Wednesday, authorities searched a home in the 500 block of North 1000 West and found multiple pieces of evidence that were being “tested and analyzed,” Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said at a news conference Thursday.
“This will take some time,” he said. “We’re trying to balance the integrity of the investigation with what we can put out to the public, but we want to reiterate that we need the help of the public in this case.”
Brown said the homeowner was a “person of interest” in the case and had spoken to detectives.
While authorities did not specify what evidence was found inside the home, KUTV reported that detectives booked 27 boxes of AR-15 .223 ammunition and a pitchfork into evidence, along with bags of other items.
Brown said he had spoken to Lueck’s father, Greg Lueck, a few times over the last several days.
“I can tell you, I can feel his heartache and the pain and suffering in his voice when he spoke,” he said. “My commitment to Greg is that we would do everything in our power … to bring Mackenzie home.”