Police raid Encino home as part of human and exotic animal trafficking investigation

Police are searching an Encino home as part of a human and exotic animal trafficking investigation, authorities said.
Authorities began searching the home on the 4000 block of Grimes Place in Encino at about 8 a.m., said officer Jeff Lee, a spokesman with the Los Angeles Police Department. The search warrant is part of an investigation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, he said.
Lee said he did not have information about arrests and did not have knowledge of who was in the home at the time of the raid. As of 10:30 a.m., police continued to search the home.
Several news outlets reported the home belongs to hip-hop music producer Mally Mall, whose real name is Jamal Rashid. Mally Mall has worked with artists such as Justin Bieber and Snoop Dogg.
In 2013, Mally Mall reportedly gave Justin Bieber a capuchin monkey for his 19th birthday. Mall’s Instagram page includes photographs of wild cats, monkeys and other exotic animals. Authorities would not confirm the home belonged to the producer.