Crane collapse kills 1 man and injures another at Oxnard construction site

A man was killed and a second man injured Thursday afternoon when a crane collapsed on them at a construction site in Oxnard.
Just after 1:40 p.m., the Oxnard Fire Department received a call that a crane had fallen at a construction site in the 3000 block of West Camino del Sol and struck a 54-year-old carpenter from Palmdale.
The man was declared dead at the scene, said Fire Department spokesman Sergio Martinez.
“A crane was lifting part of a concrete wall when it failed and collapsed, and part of it struck the man,” he said.
A second construction worker in his 50s and also from Palmdale injured his hands when the crane collapsed. He was taken to a hospital.
At the time of the incident, between 10 and 15 crew members from Gluck Building Co. were at the site working on a 60,000-square-foot building, Martinez said.
No foul play was suspected and the construction site was closed until Cal/OSHA approves its reopening, he said.