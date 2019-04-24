Metro says it painted over graffiti. It covered a historic L.A. mural in the process

“As part of the Freeway Beautification Program, Metro has been providing, through its contractor, supplemental landscaping, graffiti abatement and litter removal along this stretch of the 110 Freeway on Caltrans’ right of way,” the agency said in a statement. “Due to the extensive graffiti coverage on the mural, our contractor did not recognize that there was a mural under this section of wall. We apologize on behalf of our contractor and will move forward to resolve this matter with SPARC.”