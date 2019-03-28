Massive money-laundering sting sends Mexican cartel leader to prison, 20 years later

His capture was part of a Los Angeles-based investigation — Operation Casablanca — into drug-money laundering by Mexican banks that was launched in 1995. Undercover officers from what was then the U.S. Customs Service set up shop in an L.A. warehouse and posed as freelance money launderers seeking assignments from Mexican drug dealers and bankers. The sting was once billed as the largest drug-money-laundering investigation in U.S. history.