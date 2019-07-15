Advertisement

Bikini-clad 69-year-old hiker goes missing in Mojave Desert during heat wave

By
Jul 15, 2019 | 9:30 AM
Barbara Thomas was last seen wearing a black bikini, a red baseball cap and tan hiking boots with black socks, authorities said. (San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)

Rescue crews are searching for a 69-year-old woman who was reported missing in the Mojave Desert on Friday.

Barbara Thomas of Bullhead City, Ariz., was hiking with her husband, Robert, about 20 miles north of Interstate 40 near Kelbaker Road when they were separated around 2:30 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Thomas, who is described as 5 foot 9 and 130 pounds with light hair and green eyes, does not have a cellphone or any supplies, police said. She was last seen wearing a black bikini, a red baseball cap and tan hiking boots with black socks.

The search, which has covered land and air, continued through the weekend, when temperatures climbed as high as 108 degrees.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado River Station at (760) 326-9200.

