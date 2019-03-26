Missing 15-year-old girl found dead near industrial park in Compton

A 15-year-old girl was found dead Monday in Compton in what detectives are investigating as a suspicious death, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The body of Samantha Bustos Vital, of Compton, was found at 1:26 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Victoria Street after deputies from the Compton station got a call about a person down. Her cause of death is unknown at this time, but detectives found she had suffered a traumatic injury to her upper torso.
Vital was last seen by her family Friday, according to her family’s social media posts.
Her body was found near National Retail Systems, a third-party logistics company.
Andy Miller, the company's executive vice president, told KTLA-TV Channel 5 that personnel are cooperating with the investigation.
“I got a call early this morning that they had found a body on the perimeter of the property,” Miller said. “We’re cooperating with the police in every way possible. They asked for [security] camera footage over a period of time.”