Authorities find mobile counterfeiting lab in man’s car outside casino

A North Hills man was arrested on suspicion of forgery after authorities found a mobile counterfeiting lab inside his car at a casino.
Oganes Darmanchyan, 38, was arrested Monday at the San Manuel Casino in Highland on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
After serving a warrant, officers searched Darmanchyan’s vehicle and found equipment set up to produce counterfeit $100 bills, including a computer, USB drives, printers, seals, plates and other tools, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
Darmanchyan was booked on a counterfeiting and forgery charge, and he remains in custody. His bail was set at $50,000.