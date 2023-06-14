Advertisement
California

Car owner uses art skills to fake vehicle’s registration, unsuccessfully

Closeup of a license plate with an orange rectangle and 2023 painted on the corner.
Riverside County sheriff’s deputies impounded a vehicle after discovering a fake registration sticker painted onto the car’s license plate.
(Riverside County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
Share

It’s amazing what a little paint can do — but when a license plate is your canvas, it becomes DIY registration fraud.

Last month, deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department cited a driver who took some creative liberties with renewing their vehicle registration.

Law enforcement discovered the vehicle’s rear license plate had an orange rectangle painted in the top right hand corner to match this year’s registration sticker color, with the year 2023 painted inside the box.

Advertisement

El Castillo de la Bella Durmiente sobresale a pesar de las multitudes en Disneyland. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

California

Disneyland is offering more lower-priced tickets this summer. Here are the dates for those deals

Disneyland offers some of its cheapest tickets this summer.

The Sheriff’s Office said the traffic stop occurred on May 3 in the area of 2nd Street and Four Wheel Drive in the city of Norco.

“Don’t drive the vehicle if you can’t PAY (not paint) the registration,” read a post on the Norco sheriff station’s Facebook page.

California’s vehicle code states penalties of up to one year in jail can be prosecuted for registration fraud; however, in this case the driver was cited for driving on a suspended license, lacking proof of insurance and expired vehicle registration. The vehicle was also impounded and stored on a one-day hold, authorities said.

California
Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement