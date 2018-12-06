Woman, 17-year-old daughter found dead inside Monrovia apartment

A woman and her 17-year-old daughter were found dead Wednesday afternoon in a Monrovia apartment, authorities said.
Monrovia police went to conduct a welfare check after someone reported an assault at the home in the 800 block of West Colorado Boulevard, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Derrick Alfred.
When no one answered the door, officers entered the unit through an open window and found the two bodies.
The apartment complex sits across from Monrovia High School, where the girl was a student. Coroner’s officials were investigating how and when the victims died.
Investigators have identified and are looking for a suspect in the killings but have not released the person’s identity.
“We believe we know who’s responsible,” Alfred said.
The names of the victims were not released.