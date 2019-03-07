ATF investigating series of suspicious fires in Monrovia.

Arson investigators are questioning a person of interest following a series of four suspicious fires that ignited around Monrovia in the last two days, authorities said Thursday.
Fire damaged a house in Monrovia on Thursday morning; another home appeared to be set on fire Wednesday morning. A small rubbish fire and a book exchange were also damaged in fires.
A dog from the Los Angeles Fire Department detected accelerant at all four sites, according to Monrovia Fire Chief Brad Dover.
“There are four fires that appear to be connected and are suspicious in nature,” U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives spokeswoman Ginger Colbrun said in an email.
Colbrun said a person of interest was taken into custody Thursday, but that that person was not placed under arrest.
Monrovia Police Lt. Jaime Alfaro said a man was taken into custody and will be interviewed to see if he has information about the fires.
“At this point he could just be simply a witness,” he said.
The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Verdugo Arson Task Force, and the Los Angeles City Fire Department Arson are all investigating the fire.