Jennifer Aniston stalker crashed car into her gate, faces felony charges, officials say

Jennifer Aniston was at home when a Mississippi man crashed his car into the gate of her Bel-Air property, authorities say.

A Mississippi man faces up to three years in prison after he allegedly stalked and harassed Jennifer Aniston for more than two years, culminating in a dramatic incident this week where he crashed his car through her gate while she was home, authorities said.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, of New Albany, Miss., was charged Wednesday with one count each of felony stalking and felony vandalism, the L.A. County district attorney’s office announced. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Carwyle drove his car into the gate of Aniston’s Bel-Air home at 12:20 p.m. Monday and was held at gunpoint by one of Aniston’s private security guards until police arrived, authorities said. He sustained minor injuries in the crash and was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Carwyle has been harassing the “Friends” actor since March 2023, sending her unwanted messages over social media, voicemail and email, prosecutors allege.

In addition to the felony charges, he faces an aggravating circumstance of the threat of great bodily harm. Carwyle faces up to three years in prison if convicted as charged.

Prosecutors intend to request that his bail be set at $150,000.

“Stalking is a crime that can quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent actions, threatening the safety of victims and our communities,” Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman said in a statement. “My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorize others, ensuring they are held accountable.”

Aniston bought her midcentury mansion on a 3.4-acre Bel-Air lot for just under $21 million in 2012, according to reporting by Architectural Digest.

Set on a promontory, the parcel has unobstructed ocean and city views, The Times reported in 2012. When the 56-year-old “Morning Show” actor bought it, the grounds included a guesthouse, swimming pool and vineyards.