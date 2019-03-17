Multiple injuries in gas leak explosion in South L.A.

A gas leak caused an explosion that injured multiple people in South Los Angeles on Sunday, sending a huge column of black smoke into the air.
L.A. fire officials arrived at the scene in the 200 block of West Slauson Avenue about 7:45 a.m. and found “heavy fire coming from storm drains,” Los Angeles Fire Department officials said in a news release.
The force of the explosion displaced manhole covers, officials said. There were also reports that several area buildings may have caught fire.
"Multiple patients reported unknown injuries," the LAFD said in a statement.
The explosion created a huge plume of black smoke that several jetliners cut through during their approach to Los Angeles International Airport, but it did not affect airport operations, officials said.