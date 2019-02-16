You think the rats at L.A. City Hall are bad? Officials have a $1.9-million plan to rid state marshlands of giant rodents

Nutria were first brought to California in the late 1800s in an effort to establish a fur farm industry. When that business collapsed in the 1940s, some of the animals were released into the wild. State records indicate that nutria were present in the Central Valley and the south coast of California. They were declared eradicated from the state by the 1970s — until one showed up in a beaver trap in spring 2017 in Merced County. Since then, the population has exploded.