How a trip on magic mushrooms helped decriminalize psychedelic plants in a California city

He said his mushroom trip last fall was the result of deep soul searching. He had just turned 50 and had a variety of careers: politics, community organizing, real estate development. He was “sort of bored.” He did yoga and mediated often but felt mentally blocked. Then he read author Michael Pollan’s bestseller “How to Change Your Mind: What the New Science of Psychedelics Teaches Us About Consciousness, Dying, Addiction, Depression, and Transcendence.”