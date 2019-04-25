Orange County district attorney begins internal probe of informant scandal

Orange County’s top prosecutor Wednesday launched an internal review of alleged misuse of informants in the county’s jails, after statements last week that the state attorney general’s office had closed its years-long criminal investigation into the scandal.
In a statement, Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer expressed frustration with the lack of communication from Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra over the status of the state’s investigation. During a hearing in a Fullerton courtroom last week, Deputy Atty. Gen. Darren Shaffer said that the state probe into the conduct of several sheriff’s deputies had been closed, but offered no further explanation, according to county Assistant Public Defender Scott Sanders.
“I refuse to wait for the attorney general to make any conclusions given this lack of communication on inquiries,” Spitzer said. “It is my responsibility as the recently elected district attorney of Orange County to move forward with my own investigation into what occurred,” and if any remaining personnel are responsible.
Shaffer’s comments at the April 19 hearing appeared to be in reference to a perjury investigation involving at least three sheriff’s deputies. He did not say when or why the investigation closed, or make any statements about possible criminal charges. In a letter sent to Becerra on Wednesday, Spitzer asked whether the district attorney’s office also remained under investigation.
Former Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris started the investigation in 2015, after Orange County sheriff’s deputies were accused of housing a prolific jailhouse informant near Scott Dekraai, the confessed gunman in the 2011 Seal Beach salon massacre.
Evidence produced during Dekraai’s case revealed that deputies had been placing informants near high-profile defendants to obtain confessions and elicit other information, which violated their constitutional right to have an attorney present when questioned about crimes for which they had already been charged.
The scandal has led to retrials in more than a dozen cases, including some homicides.
For years the investigation overseen by Harris and then Becerra showed no tangible progress. Earlier this year, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes took the unusual step of restarting his internal investigation because of a similar lack of communication from Becerra’s office.
The attorney general’s office has not responded to multiple phone calls and emails from The Times seeking comment. A spokeswoman told a reporter Wednesday that their “inquiry was still in progress.”
As of Monday, the Sheriff’s Department had received no word about the status of the investigation, according to Carrie Braun, an agency spokeswoman.
Local watchdogs and civil rights advocates have long expressed frustration with the pace of the attorney general’s investigation and concern that the full extent of the informant scandal may never be known.
“The investigation was a sham from beginning to end, and the result is more deputies are more emboldened than ever to ignore the law,” Sanders, who first uncovered the informant situation while representing Dekraai in 2014, said last week.
Orange County Superior Court Judge James Rogan could force Becerra’s office to become more transparent about the case next month, when he rules on a motion from Sanders seeking records related to the attorney general’s investigation in a separate criminal case.
The matter also remains under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.