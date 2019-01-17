Advertisement

Deputy hospitalized after opening suspicious package at Santa Ana courthouse

By
Jan 17, 2019 | 3:40 PM
An Orange County sheriff’s deputy was taken to a hospital after opening a suspicious package at a Santa Ana courthouse. (Orange County Sheriff's Department)

An Orange County sheriff’s deputy was taken to a hospital Thursday after opening a suspicious package at a Santa Ana courthouse, authorities said.

Two other people were being treated on scene at the Central Justice Center, though details of their injuries were not clear.

Authorities said there was no explosion.

It’s unclear how the package arrived at the courthouse or what was inside. Hazmat crews with the Orange County Fire Authority and the sheriff’s bomb squad were investigating the incident.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

