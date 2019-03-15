Grandmother admits helping daughter destroy evidence of 3-year-old’s death

An Oxnard grandmother admitted to helping her daughter and her granddaughter’s father conceal evidence of a 3-year-old girl’s death, the Ventura County district attorney’s office announced Thursday.
Maria De Jesus Lopez, 45, pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to destroy and conceal evidence after the death of Kimberly Lopez.
Prosecutors said the woman lent the couple her car and gave them money to travel to Tijuana and destroy Kimberly’s remains. For 15 months afterward, she helped them hide the death from authorities, prosecutors said.
The FBI began investigating the girl’s disappearance in 2016 after she was was last seen by a social worker the year before.
Lopez’s daughter, Mayra Alejandra Chavez, 27, was convicted in December of second-degree murder, torture and assault leading to Kimberly’s death.
Omar Lopez, 34, was charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty to child endangerment and perjury and testified against Chavez in a plea deal.
On the night she was killed, Chavez became angry when the girl soiled her diaper, according to her father’s testimony. He said her mother aggressively pulled down Kimberly’s pants and yanked her legs out from under her, sending the girl toppling to the floor, where she struck her head. The girl later began having seizures and died in the middle of the night, Omar Lopez said.
Prosecutors said that after her death, Chavez and Omar Lopez buried Kimberly in a blue plastic bag in a shallow grave in Mexico. They returned to Oxnard but became worried that the girl’s body would be found. So on July 25, 2015, they returned to Tijuana and exhumed her remains, senior Deputy Dist. Atty. John Barrick said.
They broke apart her bones with pliers and tried to dissolve her remains in a bucket with bleach and water, which they later poured down a sink in a house they were renting, he said.
“They literally poured their daughter down the drain,” Barrick said, adding that the couple scattered the girl’s bones on various roads before returning to the United States.
Maria De Jesus Lopez will be sentenced April 23, according to the Ventura County district attorney’s office. She faces a maximum possible sentence of 180 days in prison and three years of probation. She is currently out of custody on $200,000 bail.
The Oxnard Police Department and the foster family who cared for Kimberly during various times when her mother lost custody of the girl are hosting a memorial service Saturday at the Oxnard High School Performing Arts Center, the Police Department announced in a Facebook post.
“They loved Kimi, as they affectionately called her, and had hopes to adopt her,” the post said.