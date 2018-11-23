San Diego County man to donate $1 million to Paradise High School students and staff devastated by fire

“The Los Angeles Times ran an article last week on the high school and how these kids were, you know, upended you might say, and they didn’t know where they were going to go, when they were going to get back to high school, or what’s going to happen. They still don’t know,” Wilson said. “And I thought, ‘Gosh darn, these kids — I had such a great time, such great memories of high school — if I could help those kids out I wanted to do that.”