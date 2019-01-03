Car leading police on wild chase through Los Angeles strikes pedestrian and keeps driving

A pedestrian was struck by a car that was fleeing from police during a wild chase through Los Angeles on Thursday.
It was not immediately clear when Culver City police began pursuing the red Honda Civic. The driver is wanted in connection with an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The car, which has a smashed front window, traveled through surface streets in Culver City, Playa del Rey and near Los Angeles International Airport before entering the southbound 405 Freeway toward Long Beach.
Shortly before 11:30 a.m., the driver struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street in the 7800 block of West Manchester Avenue, according to Los Angeles fire officials. The person’s injuries were not immediately known.
The vehicle escaped multiple PIT maneuvers by police that tore out the car’s rear window and back bumper.