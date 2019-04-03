Police pursuit ends in violent crash with four people injured in Valley

The driver of a vehicle that had been reported stolen led police on a pursuit Wednesday that ended in a violent crash in the Lake Balboa neighborhood, injuring four people, authorities said.
Officers in the LAPD’s West Valley Division began pursuing a gray Toyota Tacoma about 8:50 a.m. near Owensmouth Avenue and Vanowen Street. About 20 minutes later, the pursuit ended in a crash near Vanowen and Balboa Boulevard, said LAPD Officer Jeff Lee.
Footage from the scene showed the mangled Toyota Tacoma and one other smashed vehicle.
Los Angeles fire officials said they were treating four for injuries and at least one person was trapped in the wreckage. The extent of the injuries was not immediately clear.