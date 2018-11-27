Rain in Northern California could bring debris flow, and further complicate search for fire victims

Another series of rainstorms rolling into Northern California this week is expected to complicate the already challenging search for human remains among the rubble of California’s deadliest wildfire.
Wet weather, which began in the area last week, continued Tuesday, with the first of three storm systems dropping a smattering of rain on the area charred by the Camp fire and bringing with it the potential for debris flows. Tuesday’s rain — part of a relatively weak system — will bring about an inch of precipitation and sputter out by early Wednesday, forecasters predicted.
The strongest of the storms will roll in late Wednesday, and is expected to pound the area with up to 3 inches of rain through Thursday night. The third storm could bring 2½ to 4 inches of rain to the region from Friday through Sunday.
But forecasters say the real trouble — possible debris flows — could manifest if thunderstorms materialize over the burn area. There’s currently a slight chance of thunderstorms in the area, said Eric Kurth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
“They have a higher intensity of rain,” he said. “It’s the intensity that can cause debris flows. The challenge is we don’t know where they might form. It’s difficult to tell this far out.”
Because soil in recently burned areas cannot absorb significant amounts of rainwater, enough precipitation can lead to fast-moving flows of up to several feet deep containing mud, debris and even trees and boulders that can be deadly for those in their path. The devastation often comes without warning.
“If the rain comes over time, there’s some opportunity for it to absorb or gradually run off,” Kurth said. “When we have rapid runoff, that’s when it can bring down entire hillsides.”
Aside from the potential for mudslides, investigators already have had an extraordinarily difficult time sifting through ashes of the Camp fire to find remains following last week’s rain.
Typically, crews scoop debris into a screen and sift it, looking for bone or bone fragments, but the ash and rain have mixed to form a clay-like substance, making the task nearly impossible. Officials have had to bring in water and gently wash away the clay to expose potential human remains in the charred mess.
They are slowly narrowing the list of the missing, which on Monday stood at 203, down from nearly 1,000 last week. Officials have found the remains of 88 people.
Chilly and rainy conditions also are in the forecast for Southern California beginning late Wednesday and continuing through Thursday night.
The system will bring half an inch to 2 inches of rain to Los Angeles and Ventura counties, with temperatures dropping into the low 60s during the day and into the 50s at night. Light showers could linger around the Grapevine into Friday, said Bonnie Bartling, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
Debris flows in areas charred by the Woolsey and Hill fires are unlikely based on the current rainfall forecast. Predicted rates look to be below the U.S. Geological Survey’s threshold of half an inch of rain per hour that could trigger mudslide danger, Bartling said.
“They’d have to get a half-inch or more in a very short period of time,” she said. “We’ll continue to monitor it to see if anything materializes.”
The National Weather Service also issued a high surf advisory from Wednesday through at least Thursday night.
Waves in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties will range between 6 and 12 feet. Surf in Orange County will be 5 to 8 feet, while San Diego County is expected to see waves up to 12 feet by Thursday.