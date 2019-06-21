Randy’s Donuts pushing into Orange County, with plans for a Costa Mesa shop

Get ready to eat the hole thing, Costa Mesa — Randy’s Donuts is coming to town.
Mayor Katrina Foley announced during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting that the Los Angeles County landmark is working on details with the city planning department to expand into Costa Mesa, with an opening tentatively set for next year.
Randy’s arguably is the most famous doughnut shop in the world, known for the iconic 32-foot-tall doughnut on the roof of its flagship location on Manchester Boulevard in Inglewood.
Thomas Bartsch, Randy’s vice president of marketing and development, said Wednesday that the Costa Mesa store is projected to open in summer 2020 at 2930 Harbor Blvd. The site currently houses a Jack in the Box, which will be remodeled as a 24-hour drive-through doughnut shop.
The Randy’s brand, purchased by lawyer and entrepreneur Mark Kelegian in 2015, is in the midst of an international expansion that will take it to the Philippines and South Korea this year.
In recent months, Randy’s has opened locations in El Segundo, Century City and Hollywood, each with a photogenic oversize doughnut to greet customers. Bartsch said the company is working with Costa Mesa city staff on signage for the new shop.
“From our contribution to pop culture to our mission to give back to the community, Randy’s sits in an enviable and unique position in the donut world,” Kelegian said in a March statement announcing franchising opportunities. “We are ecstatic to now launch the franchise opportunity and bring Randy’s to cities across the nation.”
This will be the company’s first Orange County location, but Randy’s is scouting other potential sites, according to Bartsch.
“It is a great market with lots of opportunities,” he said.