Fire erupts at Carson oil refinery

A fire erupted Friday night at an oil refinery in Carson.
Television footage showed a section of the Phillips 66 refinery in the 1500 block of E. Sepulveda Boulevard engulfed in large flames and plumes of black smoke spewing into the sky.
There were no injuries reported.
Three of the facility’s four crude oil pumps were involved in the fire, which started about 7:45 p.m., according to Los Angeles County fire officials. The pressurized pumps had been shut down in an effort to cut off the flow of oil that was fueling the blaze, the department said in a tweet.
Fire crews could be seen on the television footage drenching large pipes and two tanks in the area of the flames. Several storage tanks farther away were not at risk, fire officials said.
There was no immediate orders given for people in the area to evacuate or warnings about health risks caused by the smoke.