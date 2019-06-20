Suspect arrested after standoff and the death of a young female cop in Sacramento

A man suspected of fatally shooting a Sacramento police officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call was arrested early Thursday following an hours-long standoff with law enforcement, authorities said.
The gunman fired his rifle on and off for hours at a home in the 200 block of Redwood Avenue before police persuaded him to surrender shortly before 2 a.m., authorities said. Sacramento police did not immediately release the man’s name.
Several officers were on a domestic disturbance call shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, helping a woman collect her belongings and leave a home in the north Sacramento neighborhood when Officer Tara O’Sullivan, 26, was wounded, Sgt. Vance Chandler said.
The woman leaving the home wasn’t hurt, and the relationship between her and the gunman wasn’t immediately clear.
O’Sullivan lay in the backyard of a home, and officers couldn’t reach her because the gunman kept firing. Eventually, authorities drove an armored vehicle into the area to rescue her, Chandler said.
It took more than 45 minutes to get O’Sullivan to the hospital, he said. She died at UC Davis Medical Center.
“She gave her young life while protecting our community,” Deputy Chief Dave Peletta said during a somber news conference early Thursday. “We are devastated tonight. There are no words to convey the depth of sadness we feel or how heartbroken we are for the family of our young, brave officer.”
O’Sullivan is the first Sacramento officer killed in the line of duty in 20 years, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said.
The last officer shot and killed in the region was Natalie Corona, a 22-year-old Davis police officer who was gunned down by a man on the street in January.
O’Sullivan had been working for the city since January 2018, when she entered the Police Academy. She graduated in December and began working in the field with a training officer. She was nearing the end of her training and was set to go out on her own, Peletta said.
Before that, she was a child development major at Sacramento State University and was part of the first class of graduates of the college’s Law Enforcement Candidate Scholars program in 2017, according to city officials.
“At such a young age to dedicate yourself to the public service in a most dangerous profession, but in a profession where you can constantly be about helping people … what an incredible role model,” Steinberg said. “It’s breaking barriers. I hope she’s remembered for that.”
