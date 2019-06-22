4 dead in Santa Maria mobile home park shooting and explosion

Authorities say four people are dead in a shooting and explosion at a Central California mobile home park.
KSBY-TV reported that the shooting took place shortly before noon Friday. Two men were found dead near the clubhouse area of Casa Grande Mobile Estates in coastal Santa Maria.
Police say a nearby home then exploded into flames. Firefighters couldn’t immediately fight the blaze because it was believed the shooter might be somewhere. Authorities also said there was concern about ammunition going off inside the burning home.
Eventually, the fire was doused. Police say they found two more people dead inside, including the shooter.
The names of the dead were not released.
The fire burned several homes. There was no immediate word on a motive for the shooting or the cause of the explosion.