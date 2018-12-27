Sewage spill closes stretch of shoreline in Laguna Beach

A sewage spill closed about 300 feet of Aliso Beach in South Laguna on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Orange County Health Care Agency.
The 11 a.m. closure affected an area between the Monterey Street parking lot and Country Club Drive, officials said.
Blocked pipes at a shopping center in Mission Viejo about eight miles away forced about 150 gallons of sewage into a parking lot before it emptied into a gutter, said Anthony Martinez, the health department’s water quality program manager.
The waste traveled through the sewer system until it spilled into Aliso Creek and then the ocean, Martinez said.
“Because of the recent rain, the creek is flowing, and so we’re assuming that some amount of the sewage is gonna make it to the beach,” he said.
Sunday morning is the earliest the beach can reopen, pending water test results, Martinez said.
Pinho writes for Times Community News.