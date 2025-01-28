Beaches closed indefinitely from Malibu to Playa del Rey because of fire debris runoff

Homes lie in rubble along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. Fire debris that has been washed away by recent rains has forced the closure of several L.A. County beaches.

The recent rainfall and increased debris from fire zone areas have prompted Los Angeles County public health officials to issue an advisory and close several miles of Los Angeles County’s coastline, from Malibu to Playa del Rey.

“Fire debris runoff and pollutants in the water and on the sand may contain toxic or carcinogenic chemicals, which can be harmful to health,” public officials said in a written statement. “This includes any runoff that may flow onto or pond on the beach sand.”

At the same time that the beaches are closed, the county has issued an ocean water quality rain advisory for all Los Angeles County beaches until Thursday morning. The advisory warns beach users to avoid water contact for at least 72 hours after significant rainfall.

Once that advisory ends coastline stretching from Surfrider Beach to Las Flores State Beach and Santa Monica State Beach to Dockweiler State Beach at World Way, will remain closed indefinitely because of fire debris and chemicals that flowed from nearby water channels to the beach sand.