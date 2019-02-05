Snow drops into the Bay Area as hills and mountains get a dusting of the white stuff

Few things get sunshine-addicted Californians as excited as a little snow.
Bay Area residents were going gaga on social media after they awoke Tuesday to a dusting of powder on nearby hills and mountains.
The National Weather Service in the Bay Area received reports of snowfall as low as 400 feet in the East Bay, and snow has been sticking to the ground at elevations as low as 1,500 feet, said weather service meteorologist Drew Peterson.
There was a dusting of snow atop Twin Peaks in San Francisco early Tuesday morning — but it didn’t stick.
Trained spotters reported that snow showers left about a quarter-inch of snow around 1,600 feet and an inch at 2,700 feet in the Santa Cruz Mountains on Highway 17 between Monterey Bay and San Jose, he said.
“The fact that it is still sticking at 1,600 feet is impressive,” Peterson said. “It is really tough for it to stick to the ground because the ground is usually warmer.”
Mountains around the Bay Area — including Mount Diablo in Contra Costa County and Mount Tamalpais — also got some snow.
But many urbanites have been mistaking hail for snow.
“We have gotten a lot of false reports of snow that was actually just hail falling,” Peterson said.
Low snow levels of around 1,500 feet also were being reported Tuesday on Interstate 80 near Sacramento, and some snow was reported on Highway 99 in Chico.
In Mono County, home of Mammoth Mountain and June Mountain resorts, a winter storm warning remained in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Yosemite National Park tweeted that all roads in and out of the park were closed because of heavy snow and downed trees.
Meanwhile, transportation officials in Southern California are preparing for snowfall on the Grapevine as a low-pressure system passes through the state.
Snow levels dropped to around 4,000 feet in Southern California and will continue to dip to as low as 2,500 feet Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, which could result in snow in the Antelope Valley hills, according to the weather service.
The California Highway Patrol already is pacing traffic over the Tejon Pass in the Grapevine section of the 5 Freeway between Los Angeles and Kern counties. The pass is roughly 4,144 feet in elevation.
Caltrans said CHP may close the 5 over the Grapevine as soon as snow sticks to the ground.
There are a few storm cells left behind from the cold trough that moved through the Southland on Monday that will result in scattered showers Tuesday, said Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
“If it rains, it will be over pretty quickly,” she said.
Highway 33 is closed in both directions near Ojai, as is Highway 23 between Pacific Coast Highway and Mulholland Highway because of rock and mudslides, Caltrans said. The right lane of the northbound 101 Freeway is closed from the State Beaches exit near Emma Wood State Beach to Seacliff in Ventura County because of mud in the lanes.