More rain? Wet weather expected in Southern California through Tuesday

Los Angeles Rams fans won’t have Southern California’s blue skies and sunshine to comfort them after the team’s 13-3 Super Bowl loss to New England on Sunday.
Scattered showers and snow in the mountains are expected throughout the Southland through Tuesday night as back-to-back cold troughs of low pressure move over the area, according to the National Weather Service.
Peak rainfall Monday should occur around midmorning in San Luis Obispo County before moving into Santa Barbara County around noon. Los Angeles County will see the strongest rains in the early afternoon.
Half an inch to 1 inch of rain is expected across the coasts and valleys, while 2 to 3 inches are predicted along the southern slopes of the San Gabriel Mountains, forecasters said.
The weather service issued a winter storm warning for the Los Angeles and Ventura County mountains through Wednesday, with more than a foot of snow forecast above 7,000 feet and 2 to 4 inches expected above 4,500 feet.
Snowfall could affect the 5 Freeway along the Grapevine area of the Tejon Pass and Highway 14 in the Antelope Valley, meteorologists said.
Snow levels will range from 4,500 to 5,500 feet Monday before dropping to a level of 3,000 to 3,500 feet that night into Tuesday, according to the weather service. The local snow level could be as low as 2,500 feet, with some snowfall along the Antelope Valley foothills Tuesday morning.
Monday morning, Topanga Canyon Boulevard remained closed due to a mudslide, while northbound traffic on the 5 Freeway in Boyle Heights was stopped around 6 a.m. because of a rockslide and reopened around 7:30 a.m.
Westbound traffic on the 210 was stopped early Monday morning after a van hit the center median. The two rights lanes are open but the carpool lanes and two right lanes remain closed while crews clean up a fuel spill from the crash, according to the California Department of Transportation.
The outlook improves for Southern California after Tuesday.
“We should get some sun back Wednesday and Thursday,” said Bonnie Bartling, a weather specialist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
But she said a new storm could arrive over the weekend.
Friday is expected to be partly cloudy, the weather service forecast, and there is a 40% chance of rain Saturday and a 20% chance of rain that night.