Woman who allegedly posed as a social worker to kidnap a baby turns herself in, police say

A woman who allegedly posed as a social services worker in an attempt to kidnap a baby born less than two weeks ago turned herself in to police for questioning Friday.
Santa Ana police said a woman knocked on the door of a home on the 2300 block of South Evergreen Street at 11:30 a.m. Friday. The woman allegedly told the mother that she was there from social services, understood the resident had a baby recently and was there to take custody of the child — immediately, said Anthony Bertagna, a spokesman for the Santa Ana Police Department.
The suspect had no identification or business card. The mother questioned the woman, saying if the baby needed to go, she would come along. But the suspect said, no, the mother could not come along — she didn’t have room for the mother in the car, Bertagna said.
The woman then turned around and left, Bertagna said. A family member grabbed a phone and shot a video of the woman as she left and departed in a white SUV.
After Santa Ana police confirmed with Orange County social service workers that the agency had no case open with this family, and and that the woman's name did not match the name of any county social services employee, police began distributing the video of the suspect to news outlets.
Shortly after 6 p.m., Bertagna said, the woman walked into the Santa Ana police department, identifying herself as the person in the video. “We detained her and brought the victim to the station. She positively identified her,” Bertagna said.
Detectives were interviewing the suspect Friday night.