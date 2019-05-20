Battle between Sriracha maker and Ventura County jalapeno farm heats up

Huy Fong Foods, which is based in Irwindale, is owned by David Tran, who fled Vietnam after it fell under communist rule and settled in Los Angeles, where he founded the Sriracha manufacturer. The company was once sued by the city of Irwindale, which said the hot sauce factory was a public nuisance because its spicy odor allegedly caused headaches, heartburn and watering eyes among residents. The lawsuit was dropped in May 2014.