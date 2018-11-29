Two nuns stole money from Redondo Beach Catholic school, investigation finds

An internal investigation by a Redondo Beach Catholic parish has found that two longtime nuns who worked at the St. James School misappropriated a “substantial” amount of school funds for their personal use over a period of years, according to a letter sent to school families Wednesday.
Msgr. Michael Meyers, the pastor at St. James Catholic Church, said in the letter that the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, the nuns’ order, is cooperating with the parish and the Archdiocese of Los Angeles to determine exactly how much money was taken by the school’s former principal, Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper, and former teacher Sister Lana Chang.
Kreuper retired this year after nearly 30 years as principal, according to a church newsletter.
Meyers said in the letter that the matter came to light during financial reviews that followed a change in leadership at the school. Other staff members were not implicated or responsible, he wrote.
The sisters’ order has agreed to fully reimburse the school and is imposing “appropriate” penalties and sanctions against each of the nuns in accordance with the order’s policies.
The Archdiocese of Los Angeles declined to pursue criminal charges against Kreuper and Chang with the Torrance Police Department and opted instead to handle the matter internally, Meyers said.
The school has instituted new procedures and oversight policies for its financial management, he wrote.
“I want to assure you that the investigation has disclosed that, notwithstanding this misappropriation, no student or program at St. James has suffered any loss of educational resources, opportunities, or innovations,” he wrote. “In sum, the education of your children has not and will not be affected by these events.”
Meyers said Kreuper and Chang expressed “deep remorse” and have asked for forgiveness.
“They and their Order pray that you have not lost trust or faith in the educators and administrators of the school,” he wrote.
The archdiocese is still in the process of investigating the matter, spokeswoman Adrian Marquez Alarcon said.