More snow in California than Boston? ‘Bonkers’ winter continues with approaching storm

California is known as a land of sunshine. But, for the extreme weather that has accompanied the West’s colder months, California might as well be called the snowy state.
A series of winter storms has brought record-breaking rainfall and dropped snow levels dramatically across the state, causing fresh powder to fall in areas that rarely see any. First, snow fell along the coast in Northern California’s Humboldt County on Sunday. Then, Redding — at an elevation of roughly 500 feet — received more powder over a 12-hour period than Boston, Mass., has seen this entire winter.
“I believe the scientific term for this statistic is ‘bonkers,’” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the UCLA Institute of Environment and Sustainability, wrote on Twitter this week.
Forecasters said between 10 and 13 inches of snow fell on Redding this week, and the region could see more depending on how far the weekend’s next chilly winter storm drops snow levels.
Currently, snow levels across much of the Sierra Nevada are hovering between 2,000 and 3,000 feet and will probably remain there through much of the weekend, said Hannah Chandler-Cooley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento.
Forecasters said there is a chance that snow levels could fall below 700 feet by Sunday night in the northern Sierra. However, the storm will be on its way out by then, so Chandler-Cooley said, “It’ll be hit or miss with how much snow these communities get.”
Much of the northern section of the state has already been under siege by snow following a string of storms that hit in early February and even after this week’s warmer atmospheric river.
Sierra at Tahoe had received 2.8 feet of snow in 24 hours by Friday morning, pushing the resort’s total over the past week to 6.4 feet. Dodge Ridge in Tuolumne County saw 1.8 feet in the same time span, and 14.5 feet over the past two weeks, according to the weather service.
Snow piled high in the Sierra might look alluring for skiers and snowboarders hoping for a good shred session, but getting there won’t be easy. The weather service has issued winter storm and avalanche warnings over much of the Sierra cautioning travelers of dangerous conditions.
The Snow Valley ski resort in Running Springs was closed Friday because California 18, the highway that leads to the area, was blocked off after a rock slide, Caltrans reported. Mt. Baldy also was closed due to road damage. In Mono County, home to Mammoth Mountain and June Lake, the weather service has issued a winter storm warning through noon Sunday.
A 70-mile stretch of Interstate 80 over the Sierra Nevada that was closed Thursday night due to white-out conditions remained blocked off Friday. Officials said it’s not clear when the road will reopen.
The next storm is also expected to gradually lower snow levels in Southern California, in addition to delivering scattered showers. Communities at elevations of 5,000 feet will probably see a fresh dusting of powder by Saturday afternoon and those as low as 1,500 feet may get some snow by Sunday night, said Keily Delerme, a meteorologist with the weather service meteorologist in Oxnard.
“There’s a colder air mass that’s expected to move across the area and that’s what’s going to bring temperatures below normal and drop snow levels,” she said.
More snow means more picturesque views of the San Gabriel Mountains behind the downtown Los Angeles skyline next week.
Aside from the recreational splendor of fresh snow, the deluge also adds to an already wet winter that has replenished reservoirs and created a healthy snowpack in the Sierra Nevada — a major source of California’s water supply. The snowpack on Thursday measured 141% of average for that date and 107% of average for what would typically be recorded at its peak on April 1, according to the California Department of Water Resources.
This is welcome news for the state’s water supply, which is replenished when the snow melts during warmer months. However, water experts warn that conservation is still necessary, even during wet winters.
“Climate change has created a situation in California that the only thing that’s constant is that our weather is so variable we can hardly judge it,” said Chris Orrock, a Department of Water Resources spokesman. “It’s not if, it’s when we’ll get another drought. We need to be prepared for that next round.”