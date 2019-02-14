Woman pulled from wreckage of home hit by Marin County mudslide

Emergency officials pulled a woman from the wreckage of a home in Marin County after a mudslide damaged several properties in the neighborhood early Thursday amid heavy rain.
The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment, but the extent of her injuries was not immediately known. The mudslide, which reportedly struck homes on Crescent Avenue and Sausalito Boulevard in Sausalito, prompted authorities to evacuate residents in the area, according to KGO-TV.
The station reported that the mudslide destroyed at least one home.
A moisture-rich storm known as an atmospheric river has pounded Northern California since late Tuesday. Nearly 5 inches of rain has fallen on Sausalito in the last 24 hours and winds up to 50 mphr gusted through the area overnight, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service has issued a flash flood watch and high-wind warning for the Bay Area as heavy rain continues Thursday.
Heavy rain also pounded much of Southern California overnight, resulting in flooded roads and traffic delays. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties.
“Runoff of this heavy rainfall onto saturated soils will continue the potential for flash flooding today with a significant risk for mudslides and rockslides,” the weather service said.