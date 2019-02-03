LAPD launches search for stolen SUV with 20-month-old child inside

Los Angeles police are searching for a stolen SUV with a 20-month-old child inside, authorities said.
A woman reported the vehicle stolen after she left her child in the backseat about 2:15 p.m. while she went inside a Marina del Rey shoe store to shop, Lt. Sal Ramirez said.
She was in the store about 15 minutes when she discovered the vehicle and the child were missing from the store parking lot in the 13400 block of Maxella Avenue, he said.
The stolen SUV was described as a silver 2017 Honda CR-V with California license plate 7YWP809, Ramirez said. The abductor was described as a white or Latino man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, 185 pounds, wearing a black jacket and dark pants.
The SUV was last seen heading eastbound on Maxella Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Los Angeles police immediately.