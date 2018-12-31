Advertisement

Sun Valley worker dies after being crushed by vehicle

By
Dec 31, 2018 | 9:00 AM
A worker died after being crushed by a car at a business in Sun Valley. (Los Angeles Times)

A Sun Valley worker died after being crushed by a car Monday morning, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was called just before 8 a.m. to a business at 7245 Laurel Canyon Blvd. to assist someone who was trapped under a car.

“The vehicle fell on somebody and crushed them,” LAPD Officer Drake Madison said.

The man was quickly extricated from under the car, which had been raised on a floor jack, but he died at the scene, the LAFD said.

The state Division of Occupational Safety and Health was notified.

