Sun Valley worker dies after being crushed by vehicle

A Sun Valley worker died after being crushed by a car Monday morning, authorities said.
The Los Angeles Fire Department was called just before 8 a.m. to a business at 7245 Laurel Canyon Blvd. to assist someone who was trapped under a car.
“The vehicle fell on somebody and crushed them,” LAPD Officer Drake Madison said.
The man was quickly extricated from under the car, which had been raised on a floor jack, but he died at the scene, the LAFD said.
The state Division of Occupational Safety and Health was notified.