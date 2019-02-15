Transgender woman and YouTube personality is shot outside L.A. synagogue

A localYouTube personality was shot while taking video outside a Los Angeles synagogue and Jewish high school Thursday afternoon, according to authorities, sources and social media.
Police responded to the Etz Jacob Congregation/Ohel Chana High School building on the 7600 block of Beverly Boulevard at 12:24 p.m., said Officer Drake Madison, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.
The shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Madison said.
A source with knowledge of the investigation described the injured person as a YouTube personality who usually live streams about 1st Amendment issues.
Police have described the victim as a man in his mid 30’s. However, a YouTube video that appears to show the incident from the perspective of the person who was shot was posted later in the afternoon by a social media personality who describes herself as a transgender woman.
Witnesses to the Fairfax neighborhood incident said they saw someone dressed in black and holding a camera arguing with a security guard who was standing behind a gated entrance to the synagogue.
”It just seemed like a situation that was escalating,” said an employee at the Adante coffee shop across the street.
After the shooting, a crowd started gathering and some helped the victim to wrap their leg, said the Adante employee, who would not give their name.
Late Thursday afternoon, the shooting victim sat in the back of an LAPD cruiser outside the synagogue. She was shot in the leg, according to a friend at the scene who would only identify herself as “Kattila The Hun,” a fellow YouTube performer.
The victim, according to her friend, is transgender and made videos as a “1st Amendment auditor” or “cop watcher.”
“We are just trying to protect our 1st Amendment right to free press,” the friend told reporters at the scene.
“We simply stand and we go to various places whether they are law enforcement police departments, DEA, you name it. She came to the synagogue today. "