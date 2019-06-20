Three small fires in Long Beach are under investigation

Long Beach firefighters will investigate the cause of three small fires Wednesday evening that started close together.
The first fire started after 5:30 p.m. near the 605 Freeway at the southeast corner of the El Dorado Nature Center. Three different spot fires burned a total of one acre.
Orange County Fire Authority firefighters helped extinguish the blaze on the ground and with aerial water drops from a helicopter.
At 8:58 p.m., the Long Beach Fire Department received a call about another fire burning eucalyptus trees and brush near Willow Street and the 405 Freeway.
Another fire started nearby at 9:56 p.m. at 29th Street and Redondo Avenue.
It is unknown what started the fires.
“Sometimes it’s wind and arcing wires,” said Brian Fisk, a Long Beach Fire Department public information officer. “It’s under investigation, but it is out of the ordinary.”
A few months ago, Long Beach firefighters fought a similar fire at El Dorado Nature Center that was later determined to be arson, Fisk said.