Rockslide forces closure of Topanga Canyon Boulevard

Rocks and dirt, likely loosened by last week’s rain, slid onto Topanga Canyon Boulevard early Monday morning, prompting officials to close the road between the San Fernando Valley and Malibu’s coast.
California Highway Patrol officials announced in a tweet that the road would be closed in both directions between Pacific Coast Highway and Fernwood Pacific Drive.
The rocks were reported on the southbound side of the road, but both sides were closed so Caltrans crews could clear the area, according to City News Service.
The slide is another mess caused by recent rains in the Woolsey fire burn zones. Last week, the rain unleashed mud and debris flows in Malibu, forcing mandatory evacuations, though there were no reports of injuries or damaged homes.