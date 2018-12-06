Heavy rain prompts flood advisory over burn areas in Los Angeles, Ventura counties

Heavy rain that pounded the Southland early Thursday prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood advisory for much of Los Angeles County and a portion of the recent burn areas in Ventura County.
Rain that rolled into the area overnight and continued into Thursday morning proved to be more significant than the scattered showers from the previous day, said Keily Delerme, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
“Yesterday, the difference was we had east winds that were drying things out, so not much rain was falling,” Delerme said. “Today, those winds have weakened, and it’s allowing for more rain to fall.”
Shortly after 6 a.m., the Woolsey and Hill burn areas were seeing between a quarter of an inch and just under half an inch of rain per hour. Those amounts are just under thresholds that could trigger debris flows, Delerme said.
No evacuation orders have been issued.
The soil in burn areas cannot absorb a lot of moisture, so heavy rainfall can lead to fast-moving flows containing mud, debris and even trees and boulders. When rain falls over time, it can be gradually absorbed or dispersed, but when areas see rapid runoff, entire hillsides can come down without warning, sometimes with deadly results.
The National Weather Service said residents should be on alert for possible rock slides and minor debris flows, especially across Highway 1, Kanan Road, Malibu Canyon and near canyon roadways affected by the recent wildfires.
A deluge during the morning commute caused spin-outs and dozens of crashes on area freeways. A portion of the southbound 170 Freeway near Victory Boulevard in North Hollywood closed shortly before 7 a.m. after mud flowed onto the roadway, according to the California Highway Patrol. It is not clear when the freeway will reopen.
The storm, which is expected to linger through early Friday, will drop up to an inch and a half of rain on much of the region. Mountain areas probably will see a bit more precipitation. There’s also the possibility the system could bring isolated thunderstorms along the coast by Thursday afternoon, Delerme said.
A storm affecting Southern California last week, which prompted evacuations and dumped a significant amount of water, triggered mud flows near the Holy fire burn area. The rain also caused some rock slides and road closures in Malibu.
Orange and San Diego counties, which received fairly steady showers on Wednesday, were not seeing as significant rainfall Thursday morning. The area could see more scattered showers later in the day, said Greg Martin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Rainfall rates are not expected to trigger debris flows in the Holy fire area, but forecasters are continuing to keep an eye on the situation through the day, Martin said.