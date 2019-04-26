USC cardiovascular fellowship to be stripped of national accreditation

Troubles at the cardiovascular disease program came to public light in 2017 when Dr. Meena Zareh filed a lawsuit against USC and L.A. County, alleging that when she was a medical resident, another fellow, Dr. Guillermo Cortes, cornered her in a hospital room, reached under her scrubs and violated her. After the lawsuit was filed, two other female colleagues came forward and made sexual assault allegations against the physician, according to state medical board filings.