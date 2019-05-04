Advertisement

Vince Vaughn convicted of reckless driving after DUI arrest

By Associated Press
May 04, 2019 | 11:10 AM
Vince Vaughn at the American Cinemateque Award ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in 2018. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Actor Vince Vaughn has been convicted of reckless driving after his arrest for failing a drunken driving test last year.

An attorney for the 49-year-old “Wedding Crashers” star entered a no contest plea to the misdemeanor count Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Vaughn was arrested June 10 at a sobriety checkpoint in Manhattan Beach.

Police say he repeatedly refused to get out of his car and then failed a field sobriety test and a blood-alcohol test.

Vaughn was sentenced to three years of unsupervised probation and ordered to complete a three-month alcohol program. He has been advised that if he drives drunk and kills someone, he could be charged with murder.

